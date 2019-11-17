Old Mill Elementary School wins annual fun run

WALL TOWNSHIP- Runners from Old Mill Elementary School outran students from the two other elementary schools in the district to claim the top prize in the 28th annual Old Mill Fun Run on Saturday.

Some 330 young runners and their parents braved the chilly weather to turn out for the two-mile run. Teams of students from Old Mill, Allenwood and Central elementary schools participated in the run.

“This was fantastic, the kids had a great time and the community all came together to support the kids,” Maria DeBruin, an organizer for the fun run, said. The funds raised through the event go towards activities at the school.

Her son, Luke DeBruin, was on the team of Old Mill Elementary School students that won the trophy, which will be displayed at the school office until next year.

“It felt really good, I had never been on the team before, so this is my first time winning,” said Luke, a fifth-grader at the elementary school. “This is what I have been looking forward to this all year. I am really excited our team won this year.”

Allenwood Elementary School took second place overall in this year’s event, followed by Central Elementary School.

