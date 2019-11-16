Arrests continue at Brick Boulevard convenience store

BRICK TOWNSHIP- Police arrested two suspects Saturday morning at the Wawa at 116 Brick Blvd., bringing the total arrests made by police officers at that location this week to nine.

According to a statement from the Brick Township Police Department Ronnie Ferrigno, 29, of Berkeley Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and Albert Pettit, 33, of Jackson Township, was charged with distribution of prescription drugs and shoplifting.

Mr. Ferrigno was released with a summons, while Mr. Pettit was lodged at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River.

Police also reported the arrest of Andres Rodriguez, 26, of East Brunswick, after officers approached him under suspicion of selling perfume without a permit to solicit. Police later learned that Mr. Rodriguez had an active warrant for his arrest. Mr. Rodriguez, as well as the two other men he was with who were also selling perfume without a permit, were issued summonses.

Later that day, according to the statement, police pulled over Shannon Kieffer, 33, of Toms River, for taking merchandise from the Wawa store without paying. She was also found to be in possession of prescription legend drugs, according to police. While officers were investigating Ms. Kieffer, further investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Tyler Bartholomew, 26, of Brick, who was charged with possession of a synthetic controlled dangerous substance. Mr. Bartholomew was in possession of a container of someone else’s urine, according to police, and was subsequently charged with possession of a device to defraud the administration of a drug test. Mr. Bartholomew was lodged in Ocean County Jail, along with Ms. Kieffer.

On Friday, Nov. 15, four more arrests were made at that location, Brick

According to police, Eugene Samuels, 39, of Toms River, and Ashley Rose, 33, of Toms River, were arrested after officers witnessed a drug transaction take place between the pair. Mr. Samuels was charged with three counts of possession of a prescription legend drug, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute. Ms. Rose was charged with three counts of possession of a prescription legend drug. Both subjects were subsequently lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

Later that day officers observed Renee Simonovich 32, of Brick, enter the Wawa store only to leave with a sample cup of coffee, according to police. Police later pulled over Ms. Simonovich when she was talking on her cellphone while driving. An on-scene investigation led to the arrest of Ms. Simonovich on charges of possession of crack, heroin, paraphernalia, and possession of methadone with intent to distribute. Ms. Simonovich was processed and released on summonses for those charges.

Later, in that same area, according to to Brick police, officers arrested Jason Feliciano,32, of Manchester. Officers at the scene knew that Mr. Feliciano had a suspended driver’s license and an active arrest warrant for his arrest. An investigation at the scene led to the discovery of prescription legend drugs found in his vehicle. Mr. Feliciano was released on summons.

“Although recent street crimes investigations and stings have focused on this particular location, the Brick Police are conducting similar tactics in several areas throughout our township,” the Brick Township Police Department said in a statement. “Chief James Riccio hopes to send a clear message to would-be wrongdoers that criminal activity here will be dealt with swiftly and thoroughly. The peace and well-being of our residents is our first priority. Chief Riccio would also like to commend the members of the Brick Drug Enforcement Unit, SET team and patrol division who have been doing an outstanding job following up on information of criminal activity about the township and making these apprehensions.”

