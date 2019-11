The Wall football team hosts Lacey in the second round of the Central Jersey Group III state playoffs tonight at home.

The Knights remain unbeaten this season and are looking to reach their first sectional final since 2016.

Lacey defeated Burlington Township in the first round of the playoffs but will be tested against a Crimson Knight team that just blew out Allentown, 49-7 in their respective first round game.

Stay tuned for updates later tonight, as the game kicks off at 7 p.m.