Court nixes borough’s bid for dismissal of gender bias suit

FREEHOLD — A Superior Court judge Friday declined a motion for dismissal of a gender discrimination suit filed by Bradley Beach Borough Administrator Kelly Barrett against the borough and two councilmen.

The ruling, by Superior Court Judge Andrea I. Marshall, allows five of the six claims made against the councilmen, Randy Bonnell and John Weber, and the borough, to move forward to discovery.

The complaint alleges that following Ms. Barrett’s appointment as borough administrator in 2017, Mr. Bonnell, having preferred a male candidate for the position, “engaged in a course of hostile and harassing conduct directed at Ms. Barrett, designed to drive her from her position.” It cites actions including “overbearing behavior” to micromanage Ms. Barrett and public disclosure of her personal relationship with another borough official.

In her ruling, Judge Marshall said, “a reasonable woman could find this conduct severe and pervasive enough to alter the working environment as to rise to the level of a hostile or abusive working environment.”

The judge said that the claims described behavior covered by the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination.

The motion for dismissal was filed on Sept. 11, by attorney Kevin Riordan of Toms River, who is representing the borough and councilmen Bonnell and Weber.

Ms. Barrett is represented by Nicole Crismale, of the Law Offices of Peter C. Lucas.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.