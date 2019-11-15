Chamber’s Soup Cook-Off serves up tasty competition

POINT PLEASANT — There may have been a chill outside but business owners, borough officials and community members found a way to stay warm as they enjoyed an evening of networking, camaraderie and sampling close to a dozen homemade soups vying for their votes.

The Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce hosted its Tenth Annual Point Autumn Soup Cook-Off Nov. 7 with 11 dishes on the hot plates and their chefs hoping to win the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice awards.

“We have definitely gotten more participants than ever before. We actually have to cut it off, we can only allow 12 soups,” Chamber Executive Director Eileen McCabe said of the ever-growing fall favorite event.

“We definitely have more public participation and I think that is a lot of fun. That is what we want to do, we want to have the public interacting with the businesses, that makes for a great chamber event. People get to make relationships so it … it brings the whole community together.”

A multitude of aromas filled the air and the sounds of laughter and chatter enhanced the evening’s festivities as dozens of attendees mingled while going back and forth to taste all the soups warming in pots.

