Brick vets honored for service

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Local veterans and residents gathered at town hall to commemorate Veterans Day on Monday to honor the men and women who have served and currently serve in our Armed Forces protecting the freedoms we cherish daily.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars [VFW] Post 8867, The American Legion Riders Post 348, the Disabled Americans, and auxiliary organizations gathered around the Veteran’s Memorial at the municipal complex on Chambers Bridge Road.

Edward McBride, former commander of Brick Memorial American Legion Post 348, emceed the ceremony, which kicked off with the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem.

VFW Commander Al Veltri and American Legion Commander Robert Horn both spoke on the importance of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, as well as the importance of continuing to support local veterans organizations in the community.

Mr. Horn told The Ocean Star on Thursday that it was great to see the community come out to support its veterans.

“It’s great to see because it’s not a Memorial Day, it’s a day to honor those that have served and survived and come back as well as those who are still serving,” he said.

