Bay Head studies future flood risk

BAY HEAD — A combination of slowly rising tidal waters and unpredictable weather anomalies has the potential of gradually increasing the risk of coastal flooding events over time, according to a new study undertaken by the borough.

Borough officials have released a new Coastal Vulnerability Assessment that not only sheds light on current flooding issues, but looks at how critical infrastructure in the municipality would fare when projecting two scenarios: a sea level rise projected for the year 2050 and the potential impacts of a category one hurricane landing in 2050.

According to the report, the borough has long been susceptible to the effects caused by coastal flooding. In addition, the borough has historically experienced transient flooding in low lying areas and even more severe flooding caused by extreme weather events.

“We did a coastal vulnerability assessment and basically what it was is a number of departments got together and basically went over what the feasibility is, how we could flood, where we would flood, what our infrastructure is looking like,” Councilwoman Diane Cornell said at a recent borough council meeting.

“A lot of the information we have already … and it is a really great report that … just kind of gives you an overview of what is going to happen if we have one-foot flooding, two-foot flooding, three-foot flooding and how it would affect the town.”

For this project, a committee consisting of town officials and volunteers reviewed and prioritized future risks to the borough from the combined effects of storm surge and sea level rise. The report analyzed the two different scenarios for 12 critical infrastructure points in the area — Borough Hall, Police Department Headquarters, Fire Company Headquarters, the Public Works Building, the Bay Head Train Station, the Bridge Avenue and Strickland Street pump stations, Bay Head School, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Bay Head Chapel, Sacred Heart Church and All Saints Episcopal Church.

“It is important that we understand the environment here. We are surrounded on three sides by water and understanding the impact of that on the community, I think, is important,” Robert Hein, author of the report, said Wednesday.

