Scouting for Food is a success in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — Volunteers from Boy Scouts of America Troop 59 Manasquan collected more than 3,866 pounds of food for the Manasquan Food Pantry to be distributed during the holiday season.

Troop 59 has held a Scouting for Food drive for more than 20 years. In recent years, the donations to the pantry have been weighed and show that the scouts collect thousands of pounds of food. In 2017 they gathered 2,287 pounds of food and in 2018 they gathered 2,495 pounds.

“We help out the community and this is just a perfect thing that we do, especially this time of year coming into the holidays,” said Jim Schmieder, Troop 59 scoutmaster.

“For such a simple gesture that we do, who knows how many lives are affected by it and it’s just a great, great thing. It all goes to use, they never have enough, unfortunately, so we’re happy the totals are going up,” he added.

Mr. Schmieder said the food drive was a joint effort between the cub scouts and boy scouts. Cub Scout Pack 59, led by cubmaster Jeremy Kuper, put donation bags with instructions and donation suggestions into every mailbox in Manasquan and a week later on Oct. 10 the boy scouts went around the town to collect the food.

“I’m extremely proud of the boys in the troop. They all showed up and lent a hand, it was great,” Mr. Schmieder said. “It’s great to see them get involved for such a great cause and it makes me extremely proud as scoutmaster to see that.”

