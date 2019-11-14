Historical Society to highlight romance in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — Bradley Beach is a borough brimming with love stories, according to the Bradley Beach Historical Society [BBHS], and it’s time to share them.

The BBHS will present an Oral History Day: “Love Stories from Bradley Beach” on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Residents are invited to come to the Carmen A. Biase Center, on 719 Main St., to hear stories from residents of love stories that take place somewhere in the borough.

“We’ve been getting people to start telling love stories about their parents and their own love stories,” Paul Nemshemkin, president of the BBHS, said. “Some of them are funny, some of them are romantic.”

“It’s a way of connecting with people in town and getting them to share photos of their childhood, their youth and this is really what we want to build, a history of Bradley Beach based on the lives of its people,” he added.

The borough has been a popular oceanside destination for decades. In the mid-20th century, the borough had multiple pavilions and dance halls on the boardwalk, popular among teens and young adults who vacationed in the borough during the summer.

“It’s the same emotion that arises when you mention Bradley Beach to people who grew up here, and it’s one of nostalgia, warmth and time either on the boardwalk, under the boardwalk, flirting on the sand with a lifeguard,” Jane Mackta, vice president of the BBHS, said. “People had dating rituals and this is the beginning of a bigger campaign. We are collecting individual stories and people are just starting to respond to the call for recollections. Eventually, the love stories we want to collect are reflective of a lifestyle and what people did.”

