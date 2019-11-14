Brielle residents object to five-lot subdivision proposal

BRIELLE — Borough residents attended Tuesday night’s planning board meeting en masse to oppose an application for a major subdivision for block 64.06, lot 11 at 619 Rankin Road. Property owner Bojac Realty is seeking variances to subdivide the land into five, single-family residential lots and install a cul-de-sac for access to the property, which is currently accessible by a gravel driveway.

Bojac Realty is a partnership principally comprised of attorney and real estate developer John Van Horne [Mojac Realty, LLC]; Bowen Pak and Joshua Kim [J&J Brielle, LLC]; and Wall Township-based builder Perry Boquel.

The meeting opened with the introduction of attorney Bernard Riley, representing Kenneth and Hope Olenyik of 821 Scott Road, which borders the Rankin Road property.

“There are a number of deficiencies in this [variance] application … the board should not accept jurisdiction and should make the applicant conform to the requirements,” Mr. Riley said. “This is going to be a hotly contested application, and frankly, why waive the rather important details on the plan?”

