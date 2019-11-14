Allenwood students honor veterans with flag display

WALL TOWNSHIP — More than 400 youngsters each carried a small American flag outside Allenwood Elementary School on Monday, Nov. 11, placing them on the school’s front lawn to mark Veterans Day.

The morning ceremony included the students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the raising of Old Glory on the school flagpole by township police Sgt. Ed Lister, who is a Marine veteran, and Ptl. Micheal Malone, who has been teaching the children about World War II.

The fifth-grade class then sang the national anthem before all of the students planted their flags on the lawn and then returned to class for more Veterans Day activities.

“We have been talking about Veterans Day for quite some time as a school,” said Christine Shanklin, a fifth-grade teacher.

“We have been educating the students at Allenwood School through the use of videos and articles in the classroom. We have also had every class color a beautiful picture of a soldier saluting, and these are placed outside every classroom door in the school,” she said.

