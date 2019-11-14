$1.6M bond ordinance approved for South End Pavilion

SPRING LAKE — A bond ordinance was approved at the Tuesday, Nov. 12, council meeting for the allocation of $1,600,000 which could be used for the South End Pavilion project.

Robbin Kirk, chief financial officer of Spring Lake, said, “One good note is that we are selling bonds for a portion of this project. From when we initially authorized, interest rates are dropping … they have dropped significantly since we had calculated all of the fees.”

The bond ordinance has allowed the council to issue $1,520,000 worth of bonds and notes to finance part of the cost.

The $1,600,000 will be added to the already approved $5,500,000 bringing the total of the project to $7,100,000.

