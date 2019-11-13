New election tally has Mayor Farrell re-elected by 10 votes

SEA GIRT — A count of late mail-in ballots and provisional ballots on Tuesday put Mayor Kenneth Farrell 10 votes ahead of write-in challenger Mark Clemmensen, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections.

The results were declared official by Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Clemmensen, who won re-election to the borough council on Nov. 5, had announced his separate write-in candidacy for mayor, just 12 days earlier. Following Tuesday’s tally, he had been credited with 360 write-in votes, to 370 votes for Mayor Farrell, whose name was on the ballot.

The mayor said he was “feeling good” about the updated numbers on Wednesday.

Mr. Clemmensen, however, said he would consider asking for a recount.

“I think it’s only fair to consider that when you consider the effort that the residents put in to come out and write my name in.”

Mr. Clemmensen said he observed the vote counting on Tuesday morning, and understood the number of provisional ballots to be counted was 18, rather than the 20 represented in the 370-360 tally reported by the board of elections Tuesday night. He believed he was only down by 5 votes, rather than the 10 reported.

