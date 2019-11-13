Plastic waste pickups coming to Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough has launched its new plastic film collection service, an initiative described by Mayor Gary Engelstad as a first-in-the-nation partnership between a municipality and a private business for the recycling of such materials.

The mayor and other borough officials were joined in the Wednesday morning announcement by representatives of SC Johnson, a company known for manufacturing household cleaning supplies and Ziploc bags, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP] on Nov. 13 to announce the start of the curbside recycling program.

“This is another in a series of exciting days that we’ve had in Bradley Beach as it pertains to Bradley Beach being at the forefront of environmental initiatives,” Mayor Engelstad said. “The curbside plastic film recycling program is just another indication of how Bradley Beach is at the forefront.”

The collection initiative is a one-year pilot program between the borough and SC Johnson. Residents will be given curbside containers to put the plastic film into and brick to weigh down the film. Plastic bags, newspaper bags and dry cleaning bags will be collected on the second Wednesday of the month.

Borough officials are asking residents to p

ut all plastic film they wish to recycle into a plastic bag before putting the items into the container to be put out for collection.

The borough, with the help of SC Johnson, recently purchased a Kubota, and workers from the borough’s Department of Public Works will collect the materials and sell it to an end-market purchaser.

“One of the great things about this arrangement is that there is actually a very viable and strong market for plastic film,” Mayor Engelstad said. “We are struggling, as are other municipalities, with our recycling programs because the market just isn’t there for many of the materials that our resident puts aside. … We look forward to a win-win for both sides.”

Councilman John Weber, who with the mayor spearheaded the effort, said that while he supports the new program, industries need to “redesign” products and packaging to make less single-use plastic.

“With respect to plastic film, we do need to make less of this stuff, recycling is nice but it is the last of the three R’s,” he said.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.