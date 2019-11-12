Gloria Ann Stevens McBride

Gloria Ann Stevens McBride, 97, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019. 

Gloria was born and raised in Jersey City. In 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles J. McBride. After living in Portland Oregon for several years the couple came back east to the Jersey Shore, ultimately settling in Avon-By-The-Sea. Gloria was