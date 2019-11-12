Eleanor Marie Weishaar

Eleanor Marie Weishaar, 83, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune, after a brief illness.

Born in Fords, she joined the order of the Sisters of St. John the Baptist, New York. Early in her vocation, she served as a Catholic missionary in Zambia