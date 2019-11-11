Doris Kessler

Doris Kessler, 90, of Allenwood, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side.

Doris was born in New York and raised in Lakewood where she was a graduate of Lakewood High School. Doris and her husband Bill lived and raised