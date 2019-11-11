Debra L. Hamill

Debra L. Hamill, 65, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27 at her home in Homosassa Springs, Florida.

Debbie was born in Roswell, New Mexico before becoming a longtime resident of Wall Township, where she was a graduate of Wall High School class of 1972. Debbie married her best friend and classmate, Jack Hamill