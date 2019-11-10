Heights community salutes service members in Veteran’s Day Ceremony

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Community members gathered Sunday to honor the men and women who dedicate their lives defending their country.

Some 40 veterans, their family members and residents united at Veterans Tribute Park on a windy morning, all to remember those who have served as well as those currently serving in the U.S. armed forces.

The annual ceremony was presented by American Legion Post 432 in Spring Lake, joined by members of the Spring Lake Heights government and services. Robert Burns, commander of post 432, led the ceremony and introduced the speakers, including Spring Lake Heights Mayor Thomas O’Brien.

“The men and women who have served this country have helped us retain our identity, our freedom and our hope for a better future,” the mayor said. “On this day we should celebrate those men and women and the bigger ideals that put us together.”

Mayor O’Brien said the day serves as a reminder to all citizens of their duty to volunteer, serve and participate in any way they can.

“We are here to remember and thank our veterans, but also remember that working towards the hope of a better future is all of our jobs,” he said.

John Patterson, former commander of post 432, also spoke.

“50 years ago when I enlisted in the U.S. Army, I along with hundreds of thousands of others had to recite the enlisted oath,” he said. “Our obligation to serve ended upon our discharge, but the oath has never expired to defend the constitution.”

