Bay Head and Mantoloking honor those who serve

BAY HEAD — Local veterans, their families and community members gathered on Saturday at the borough’s Blue Star Memorial Scow Ditch Park to honor and remember the dedicated service of those who serve.

“Veterans day is so important to us, and it’s meaningful to Americans everywhere,” said Bay Head Mayor William Curtis. “It is an occasion for us to pause and reflect on the past and present sacrifices of all who have served and who are now serving our country.”

The ceremony, attended by about 70 guests, was hosted by the Borough of Bay Head and the Seaweeders Garden Club of Bay Head and Mantoloking. The annual event is a way for both Bay Head and Mantoloking to show their support and honor their local veterans.

“Those of you who have served in whatever branch of the military you represent, and certainly those who are serving now, mean so much to our country, to us in Bay Head and to the freedoms we enjoy,” the mayor said. “We pause this day to honor you and to say thank you for serving.”

