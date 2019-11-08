Wall girls soccer team wins third sectional title in four years

Crimson Knights win third crown in four years

WALL — The Wall girls soccer team won its third sectional title in the last four years on Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Governor Livingston.

The Crimson Knights advance to play Haddonfield in the Group II semifinal at Hopewell Valley High School.

Olivia Ramiz scored on a low shot with 13:45 left in the first half. Ramiz scored again off an Ava Parella assist with 10:58 left in the second half to lock up the win.

The Wall defense, led by Alex Hummel, Jamie Valvo, Izaeball Aravich and Carolyn Scenna only allowed one Governor Livingston shot on goal. Jordan Cheche and Giulianna Cavazzoni combined for the shutout for the Crimson Knights.

Wall won the Central Jersey Group III title in 2016, and the Central Jersey Group II title in 2017.

St. Rose falls in South Jersey Non-Public B final

SOMERSET – The St. Rose girls soccer team lost a hard-fought, 1-0 game to Rutgers Prep in the South Jersey Non-Public B final on Thursday at Rutgers Prep.

The Argonauts scored the game-winning goal on off a scramble for a loose ball following a direct kick with just under five minutes left in the second half.

The Purple Roses had several excellent scoring chances, but just missed connecting as Julianne Leskauskas hit the post in the first half and the crossbar with a shot in the second half.