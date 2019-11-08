Monmouth County election results from The Coast Star

Republicans have retained their hold on the Belmar Borough Council with Election Day victories by incumbents James W. McCracken [910] and Thomas J. Carvelli [822] over Democrats Maggie McBride [638] and Cheryl Russo [626] and independent James Bean [315].

In Spring Lake Heights, Republican Christopher Campion [744] claimed victory over Democratic Mayor Thomas P. O’Brien [728].

“We’ve been very successful these last few years and I think our team has done a great job for the community,” Mr. Campion said, referring to the council’s Republican majority. “We’re going to keep on building on it and taking care of our residents.”

In Bradley Beach, borough council incumbents Harold Cotler [498] and Norman Goldfarb [462], were unseated by newcomers Tim Sexsmith [565] and Alan Gubitosi [559]. The challengers were part of ticket that included victorious incumbents John Weber [637] and Randy Bonnell [571], under the banner “Fair Transparent Government – Real Change.” Mr. Cotler and Mr. Goldfarb had run under the banner “Integrity – Fiscal Responsibility – Experience,” with former planning board chairman William Psiuk [453] and Salvatore Galassetti [516].

In Sea Girt, Mayor Ken Farrell [363] appeared to survive a surprisingly strong write-in challenge by Mark Clemmensen, an incumbent councilman who was also on the ballot for a one-year unexpired term, without opposition. However, Mr. Clemmensen, said Wednesday morning that he still waiting to see if provisional and uncounted mail-in ballots could flip the outcome in his favor.

In the race for Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Wall Township Committeeman Dominick DiRocco [66,114] was elected with fellow Republican and incumbent Thomas Arnone [71,224]. The pair easily defeated Democrats Michael Penna [51,196] and Moira Nelson [48,739].

RESULTS [Apparent winners indicated in bold. All numbers are designated as “unofficial” by the Monmouth County Board of Election, until counting of mail-in ballots and provisional ballots is completed on Friday.]

AVON-BY-THE-SEA

Board of Commissioners [Three four-year terms]

John Magrini [Incumbent 311

Frank Gorman [Incumbent] 306

Robert Mahon [Incumbent 340

Mary Lou Farmer 238

Edward Bonanno 410

BELMAR

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Tom Carvelli [Incumbent, GOP] 822

Jim McCraken [Incumbent, GOP] 910

Maggie McBride [Dem] 638

Cheryl Russo [Dem] 626

Jim Bean [Ind] 315



Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

Cherie Adams 1,017

Aileen Fahy 1,051

Antoinette Raucci 982



BRADLEY BEACH

Borough Council [Four three-year terms]

Harold Cotler [Incumbent] 498

Salvatore Galassetti 516

Norman Goldfarb [Incumbe 462

William Psiuk 453

Randy Bonnell [Incumbent] 571

Alan Gubitosi 559

Tim Sexsmith 565

John Weber [Incumbent] 637

Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

Barbara Calucci [Incumbent] 728

Peggy Meranda [Incumbent] 692

Donald Warnet [Incumbent] 688

Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]

Dwight Gerdes [Inumbent] 675

BRIELLE

Mayor [Four-year term]

Thomas Nicol [Incumbent, GOP] 916



Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Michael Gianforte [Incumbent, GOP] 946

Cort Gorham [Incumbent, GOP] 878



Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

Kurt Becker 607

David D’Amrosio . 418

Steven LaValva [Incumbent] 566

Fred Mihelic 397

Mark Stratton 348

LAKE COMO

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Hawley Scull [Incumbent, Dem] 210

Douglas E. Witte [Incumbent, Dem] 228

Board of Education [Three-year term]

Michele Cartaya 116

Mary Lou Underhill [Incumbent] 112

MANASQUAN

Mayor [ Four-year term]

Edward Donovan [Incumbent, Dem 1,105



Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Sara Jane Millard [Dem] 669

Gregg Olivera [Incumbent, GOP] 1,042

Richard Read [Incumbent, Dem] 830

Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

Joseph Loffredo [Incumbent] 856

Thomas Pellegrino 845

Alfred Sorino [Incumbent] 839

Colin Warren [Incumbent] 696

SEA GIRT

Mayor [Four-year term]

Ken Farrell [Incumbent] 363

[Write-in] 360*

*Distribution of write-in votes not yet available; Mark Clemmensen was announced write-in candidate.



Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Melissa Giegerich 602

Matthew Mastrorilli [Incumbent] 640

Borough Council [One-year unexpired term]

Mark Clemmensen [Incumbent] 591

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

John Lajewski 399

SPRING LAKE

Mayor [Four-year term]

Jennifer Naughton [Incumbent, Dem] 597

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Joseph Erbe [Incumbent, GOP] 699

David Frost [Incumbent, GOP] 687



Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

John Clark 421

Matthew Palmer 353

James Worth [Incumbent] 398



Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]

Michael Moran [Incumbent]

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS

Mayor [Four-year term]

Christopher Campion [GOP] 744

Thomas O’Brien [Incumbent, Dem] 728

Borough Council Two three-year terms]

William Graetz [Incumbent, GOP] 838

Michael Milano [Dem] 614

Christopher Willms [Incumbent, GOP] 811

Joseph York [Dem] 621

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

James Carey 868

Anne McGarry [Incumbent] 942

WALL TOWNSHIP

Township Committee [Two three-year seats]

Thomas Kingman [GOP] 3,726

William Mountford [Independent] 1,281

Kevin Orender [Incumbent, GOP] 4,294



Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

Ralph Addonizio [Incumbent] 3,536

Russell Gartz [Incumbent] 3,182

Joseph A. Hall Jr. [Incumbent] 3,346



Board of Education [Two-year unexpired term]

Andrew R. Krupa [Incumbent] 3,413



MOMOUTH COUNTY

Board of Chosen Freeholders [two three-year terms]

Thomas Arnone [Incumbent, GOP] 71,224

Dominick DiRocco [GOP] 66,114

Moira Nelson [Dem] 50,785

Michael Penna [Dem] 51,196

Sheriff [Three-year term]

Shaun Golden [Incumbent, GOP] 73,454

Raymond Dothard [Dem] 48,687

New Jersey State Assembly

30th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]

Yasin Celik [Dem] 7,006

Steven Farkas [Dem] 7,185

Sean T. Kean [Incumbent, GOP] 16,554

Hank Schroeder [independent] 966

Edward Thomson [Incumbent, GOP] 15,135

STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTION: Amending the state constitution to extend the current $250-per-year property tax deduction for home-owning veterans to veterans who live in continuing care communities, provided they have served in the military “in time of war, or other emergency” and were honorably discharged.



Yes 82,923

No 30,356