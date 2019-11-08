Monmouth County election results from The Coast Star

Republicans have retained their hold on the Belmar Borough Council with Election Day victories by incumbents James W. McCracken [910] and Thomas J. Carvelli [822] over Democrats Maggie McBride [638] and Cheryl Russo [626] and independent James Bean [315].
In Spring Lake Heights, Republican Christopher Campion [744] claimed victory over Democratic Mayor Thomas P. O’Brien [728].
“We’ve been very successful these last few years and I think our team has done a great job for the community,” Mr. Campion said, referring to the council’s Republican majority. “We’re going to keep on building on it and taking care of our residents.”
In Bradley Beach, borough council incumbents Harold Cotler [498] and Norman Goldfarb [462], were unseated by newcomers Tim Sexsmith [565] and Alan Gubitosi [559]. The challengers were part of ticket that included victorious incumbents John Weber [637] and Randy Bonnell [571], under the banner “Fair Transparent Government – Real Change.” Mr. Cotler and Mr. Goldfarb had run under the banner “Integrity – Fiscal Responsibility – Experience,” with former planning board chairman William Psiuk [453] and Salvatore Galassetti [516].
In Sea Girt, Mayor Ken Farrell [363] appeared to survive a surprisingly strong write-in challenge by Mark Clemmensen, an incumbent councilman who was also on the ballot for a one-year unexpired term, without opposition. However, Mr. Clemmensen, said Wednesday morning that he still waiting to see if provisional and uncounted mail-in ballots could flip the outcome in his favor.
In the race for Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Wall Township Committeeman Dominick DiRocco [66,114] was elected with fellow Republican and incumbent Thomas Arnone [71,224]. The pair easily defeated Democrats Michael Penna [51,196] and Moira Nelson [48,739].
RESULTS [Apparent winners indicated in bold. All numbers are designated as “unofficial” by the Monmouth County Board of Election, until counting of mail-in ballots and provisional ballots is completed on Friday.]
AVON-BY-THE-SEA
Board of Commissioners [Three four-year terms]
John Magrini [Incumbent 311
Frank Gorman [Incumbent] 306
Robert Mahon [Incumbent 340
Mary Lou Farmer 238
Edward Bonanno 410
BELMAR
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Tom Carvelli [Incumbent, GOP] 822
Jim McCraken [Incumbent, GOP] 910
Maggie McBride [Dem] 638
Cheryl Russo [Dem] 626
Jim Bean [Ind] 315
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Cherie Adams 1,017
Aileen Fahy 1,051
Antoinette Raucci 982
BRADLEY BEACH
Borough Council [Four three-year terms]
Harold Cotler [Incumbent] 498
Salvatore Galassetti 516
Norman Goldfarb [Incumbe 462
William Psiuk 453
Randy Bonnell [Incumbent] 571
Alan Gubitosi 559
Tim Sexsmith 565
John Weber [Incumbent] 637
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Barbara Calucci [Incumbent] 728
Peggy Meranda [Incumbent] 692
Donald Warnet [Incumbent] 688
Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]
Dwight Gerdes [Inumbent] 675
BRIELLE
Mayor [Four-year term]
Thomas Nicol [Incumbent, GOP] 916
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Michael Gianforte [Incumbent, GOP] 946
Cort Gorham [Incumbent, GOP] 878
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Kurt Becker 607
David D’Amrosio . 418
Steven LaValva [Incumbent] 566
Fred Mihelic 397
Mark Stratton 348
LAKE COMO
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Hawley Scull [Incumbent, Dem] 210
Douglas E. Witte [Incumbent, Dem] 228
Board of Education [Three-year term]
Michele Cartaya 116
Mary Lou Underhill [Incumbent] 112
MANASQUAN
Mayor [ Four-year term]
Edward Donovan [Incumbent, Dem 1,105
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Sara Jane Millard [Dem] 669
Gregg Olivera [Incumbent, GOP] 1,042
Richard Read [Incumbent, Dem] 830
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Joseph Loffredo [Incumbent] 856
Thomas Pellegrino 845
Alfred Sorino [Incumbent] 839
Colin Warren [Incumbent] 696
SEA GIRT
Mayor [Four-year term]
Ken Farrell [Incumbent] 363
[Write-in] 360*
*Distribution of write-in votes not yet available; Mark Clemmensen was announced write-in candidate.
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Melissa Giegerich 602
Matthew Mastrorilli [Incumbent] 640
Borough Council [One-year unexpired term]
Mark Clemmensen [Incumbent] 591
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
John Lajewski 399
SPRING LAKE
Mayor [Four-year term]
Jennifer Naughton [Incumbent, Dem] 597
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Joseph Erbe [Incumbent, GOP] 699
David Frost [Incumbent, GOP] 687
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
John Clark 421
Matthew Palmer 353
James Worth [Incumbent] 398
Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]
Michael Moran [Incumbent]
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS
Mayor [Four-year term]
Christopher Campion [GOP] 744
Thomas O’Brien [Incumbent, Dem] 728
Borough Council Two three-year terms]
William Graetz [Incumbent, GOP] 838
Michael Milano [Dem] 614
Christopher Willms [Incumbent, GOP] 811
Joseph York [Dem] 621
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
James Carey 868
Anne McGarry [Incumbent] 942
WALL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee [Two three-year seats]
Thomas Kingman [GOP] 3,726
William Mountford [Independent] 1,281
Kevin Orender [Incumbent, GOP] 4,294
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Ralph Addonizio [Incumbent] 3,536
Russell Gartz [Incumbent] 3,182
Joseph A. Hall Jr. [Incumbent] 3,346
Board of Education [Two-year unexpired term]
Andrew R. Krupa [Incumbent] 3,413
MOMOUTH COUNTY
Board of Chosen Freeholders [two three-year terms]
Thomas Arnone [Incumbent, GOP] 71,224
Dominick DiRocco [GOP] 66,114
Moira Nelson [Dem] 50,785
Michael Penna [Dem] 51,196
Sheriff [Three-year term]
Shaun Golden [Incumbent, GOP] 73,454
Raymond Dothard [Dem] 48,687
New Jersey State Assembly
30th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]
Yasin Celik [Dem] 7,006
Steven Farkas [Dem] 7,185
Sean T. Kean [Incumbent, GOP] 16,554
Hank Schroeder [independent] 966
Edward Thomson [Incumbent, GOP] 15,135
STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTION: Amending the state constitution to extend the current $250-per-year property tax deduction for home-owning veterans to veterans who live in continuing care communities, provided they have served in the military “in time of war, or other emergency” and were honorably discharged.
Yes 82,923
No 30,356