The Coast Star Football Scoreboard

Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

The Manasquan football team will host its first round playoff game at Vic Kubu Warrior Field on Saturday afternoon versus visiting Delran.

The Warriors are coming off back-to-back wins against Holmdel and Pinelands that gave them enough power points to grab the No. 4 seed and host the No. 5 Bears.

Delran missed the playoffs last season despite a great record, and it appears their schedule once again didn’t do them any favors for seeding.

Manasquan knows the Bears will come into the game with a chip on their shoulder, so expect a competitive contest.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m.

The Wall football team will host Allentown on Sunday afternoon on the Crimson Knights’ home field.

The Knights, who usually play on Friday nights, were forced to wait until Sunday after the NJSIAA ruled that No. 16 and 17, Allentown and Robbinsville, would have to participate in a play-in game on Wednesday to determine the last playoff team.

Either way, Wall enters the game heavily favored. It will be a different atmosphere playing on a Sunday, but the undefeated Crimson Knights are expected to take care of business with ease against the Redbirds, who are playing on short rest.