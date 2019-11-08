Ocean County election results from The Ocean Star

The Point Pleasant Beach Republicans for Change ticket swept Tuesday’s borough elections, led by Paul Kanitra’s 1,101 to 300 defeat of Democrat Lawrence Dooley. Come January, Mr. Kanitra will be joined on the dais by his running mates, Arlene Testa and Doug Vitale, who won the two council races.

Brick Township Democrats swept all four council seats with the re-election of three incumbents, while Councilman James Fozman lost his re-election bid. Council President Andrea Zapcic, Vice President Lisa Crate and Councilman Arthur Halloran were all re-elected. They are joined by Democratic challenger Vincent Minichino, who defeated Councilman Fozman, bringing the Brick Township Council completely under Democratic control and the mayorship under Mayor John Ducey.



In Point Pleasant, Republicans Joseph Furmato Jr., an incumbent, and Charlene Archer defeated their Democratic opponents for the two borough council seats on the ballot.



Board of Education members Diane Peterson and Jacquelyn Wieland were re-elected.



In Bay Head, GOP incumbents secured new terms Tuesday evening, with a new councilwoman ready to join the dais this January.

During January’s reorganization meeting, Mayor William Curtis will be sworn in for a fourth term, while Councilman Doug Lyons will be sworn in for a third. Holly MacPherson will begin her first term on the council.

Bay Head Board of Education members Shannon Curtis and Barry Pearce were both re-elected.



RESULTS [Apparent winners indicated in bold. Results from the Ocean County Clerk are unofficial, pending final counting of provisional and mail-in ballots.]

BAY HEAD

Mayor [One four-year term]

William Curtis [Incumbent, GOP] 273

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Doug Lyons [Incumbent, GOP] 271

Holly MacPherson [GOP] 252

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

Shannon Curtis [Incumbent] 196

Barry Pearce [Incumbent] 201

BRICK TOWNSHIP

Borough Council [Four three-year terms]

Andrea Zapcic [Incumbent, Dem] 8,332

Lisa Crate [Incumbent, Dem] 7,994

Arthur Halloran [Incumbent, Dem] 7,948

Vincent Minichino [Dem] 7,812

Jim Fozman [Incumbent, GOP] 6,310

Vicki Chadwick [GOP] 6,976

Max Flores [ GOP] 6,718

Neil Napolitano [GOP] 6,646

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

Melita Gagliardi [Incumbent] 3,900

Daisy Haffner [Incumbent] 3,853

Joseph Aulisi Jr. 3,521

John Barton 3,465

Rob Canfield 2,588

Cassidy Busa 1,805

LAVALLETTE

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Robert Lamb [Incumbent, GOP] 513

Michael Stogdill [Incumbent, GOP] 515

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

William Beaver [Independent] 138

Jarrod Grasso [Nonpartisan] 333

MANTOLOKING

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Lynn O’Mealia [GOP]

D’Arcy Rohan Green [GOP]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Mayor [One four-year term]

Paul Kanitra [Incumbent councilman, GOP] 1,101

Lawrence Dooley [Democrat] 300

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Arlene Testa [GOP] 1,096

Doug Vitale [GOP] 1,064

Ernest Geiger [Democrat] 389

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

Joyce Popaca [Incumbent] 770

Sherry Finn [Nonpartisan] 815

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Joseph Furmato Jr. [Incumbent, GOP] 2,206

Charlene Archer [GOP] 2,138

Derek Reichenbecher [Dem] 1,048

Mary Sadankas [Dem] 1,081

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

Diane Peterson [Incumbent] 1,930

Jacquelyn Wieland [Incumbent] 1,902

OCEAN COUNTY

Board of Chosen Freeholders [Two three-year terms]

John P. “Jack” Kelly [Incumbent, GOP] 71,038

Virginia Haines [Incumbent GOP] 70,744

Jean Czarkowski [Dem] 35,721

David T. Wright [Dem] 35,144

Daniel Valentine [Libertarian] 2,067

Sheriff [Three year-term]

Michael Mastronardy [Incumbent GOP] 77, 220

Gene Davis [Dem] 33,163

STATE

New Jersey State Assembly

10th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]

Gregory McGuckin [Incumbent GOP] 29,543

John Catalano [GOP] 28,731

Eileen Della Volle [Dem] 17,229

Erin Wheeler [Dem] 16,932

Vincent Barrella [Independent] 779

Ian Holmes [Independent] 628

New Jersey State Assembly

30th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]

Point Pleasant Borough results

Edward H. Thomson [Incumbent, GOP] 7,943

Sean T. Kean [Incumbent, GOP] 8,256

Steven Farkas [Dem] 2,596

Yasin “Jason” Celik [Dem] 2,385

Hank Schroeder [Independent] 220

STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTION: Amending the state constitution to extend the current $250-per-year property tax deduction for home-owning veterans to veterans who live in continuing care communities, provided they have served in the military “in time of war, or other emergency” and were honorably discharged.

Yes 71,101

No 30,991

COUNTY BALLOT QUESTION: Shall the Ocean County Natural Lands Fund, which was approved and established by referendum in 1997 be expanded to permit use of the Trust Fund not only for open space preservation purposes and farmland preservation purposes, but also allow for the acquisition, development and maintenance of lands for recreational and Historic preservation purposes?

Yes 55,642

No 44,883

LOCAL BALLOT QUESTION: The Board of Education of the Borough of Lavallette in the County of Ocean, New Jersey is authorized: (a) to undertake various renovations, alterations, improvements and upgrades at the Lavallette Elementary School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, equipment and sitework; (b) to appropriate $2,200,000 for such purposes; and (c) to issue bonds of the school district to finance project in the principal amount of $2,200,000.

The final eligible costs of the projects approved by the Commissioner of Education are $2,200,000. This project includes $0 for school facility construction elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the Commissioner of Education or not otherwise eligible for State support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g). The State debt service aid percentage will equal 40% of the annual debt service due with respect to the final eligible costs of the project. The Board of Education is authorized to transfer funds among the projects approved at this election.

Yes 392

No 206