Beach and Brick Township eliminated in state tournament

Friday, Nov. 8

No. 1 Hammonton 35 No. 8 Brick Township 0 – Central Jersey Group IV

Brick ended its season in the opening round of the Central Jersey Group IV tournament falling to the top-seeded Hammonton 35-0.

The Dragons struggled to find offense against the Blue Devils and fell behind early after winning the toss and throwing an interception on the opening drive deep in Hammonton territory. Capitalizing on the turnover, Hammonton scored on the next play with an 81-yard touchdown, 7-0.

Following the score, Hammonton put together two touchdown runs, 28 and 74 yards, to lead Brick 21-0 at halftime.

The Blue Devils scored two more times in the second half to end the Dragons season on the road 35-0. Brick finishes the 2019 season 3-6.

No. 3 Gateway 51 No. 6 Point Beach 7 -South Jersey Group I

The No. 7 Point Beach football team lost 51-7 on the road in the the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group I state tournament, Friday, Nov. 8.

Saturday, Nov. 9

No. 7 Point Boro [3-5] at No. 2 Cedar Creek [7-2] NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II at 12 p.m.

Brick Memorial [2-7] at Steinert [2-6] NJSIAA Consolation Game at 12 p.m.