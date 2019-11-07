WHAT’S UP: Veterans Day Events

What information do you have on Veterans Day ceremonies planned for next week?

Several municipalities and community groups within The Coast Star coverage area will be holding ceremonies, services and other observances on Veterans Day or the days immediately preceding or following the holiday.

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS CEREMONY

The borough’s third annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Tribute Park on Allaire Road will be held this Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. American Legion Post 432, of Spring Lake, will lead the ceremony, which features a color guard and music.

Mayor Thomas O’Brien, members of the borough government, the Spring Lake Heights Police Department and other municipal employees will be present.

Borough Administrator John Barrett said the park, which was dedicated in 2017, is “a great place to go and relax, contemplate and also think about fellow Americans who have given up their lives for our freedoms.”

Mr. Barrett said the ceremony, and the park it takes place in, speak to the borough’s connection and commitment to its resident veterans.

“[Former mayor] Butch Maccancio led the charge to obtain the property and actually named it Veterans Tribute Park. He is a veteran.

“Our current mayor, Tom O’Brien, is a veteran, and this works out very well with Spring Lake Heights’s contribution and dedication to the veterans in our community,” Mr. Barrett continued.

Parking for the ceremony will be available on the site and along Allaire Road.

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS VETERANS LUNCHEON

Local veterans will be honored at another borough event, held at Doolan’s Shore Club on Route 71 from noon to 3 p.m. on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. The annual Veterans Luncheon features a buffet-style meal, live entertainment and music and door prizes.

All veterans of the U.S. military, the Reserve and National Guard residing in Spring Lake Heights are welcome to attend the free event with a guest.

“This luncheon is a great way of celebrating their lives and their dedication to the town,” Mr. Barrett said.

WALL TOWNSHIP CEREMONY

In Wall Township, the public is invited to attend a ceremony honoring all veterans who have served the nation in times of war and in times of peace. The event will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Rockafeller Memorial outside Wall Police Headquarters at 2700 Allaire Road. Refreshments will be served afterward downstairs in the municipal building.

BELMAR VETERANS DAY SERVICE

The Belmar Historical Society will host a Veterans Day service on Monday, Nov. 11, at Memorial Row on Main Street, between 12th and 13th avenues. The service begins at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a reception in the courtroom of Belmar Borough Hall. Attendees should use the Sixth Avenue entrance.

BELMAR SUNDAY SERVICE

The Calvary Baptist Church in Belmar will hold its second annual Veterans Day Sunday Service at 600 13th Ave. on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. The service will feature bagpipes, a performance of the national anthem, a guest speaker and patriotic music.

BRADLEY BEACH VETERANS DAY SERVICE

Bradley Beach will hold a service at Riley Park on Monday, Nov. 11,s from 11 a.m. to noon. The public event is organized by Bradley Beach Tourism.

