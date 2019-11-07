Three men recognized in Manasquan for saving girl’s life

MANASQUAN — Manasquan recognized the actions of two officers and a Manasquan High School teacher which resulted in saving the life of a 16-year-old girl at Whiting Beach on Aug. 17.

Ptl. Nicholas Norcia and Ptl. Gregory Gavan were presented with Manasquan’s Life Saving Award, which Mayor Ed Donovan said is given to an officer for an act performed in the line of duty that results in saving a life.

“At 8:30 a.m., the officers were dispatched to the Whiting Beach for a reported asthma attack. Upon arrival they found a 16-year-old female had passed out and stopped breathing,” Mayor Donovan said. “The officers, with the assistance of Manasquan High School Athletic Trainer Kevin Hyland, performed rescue breathing for eight minutes.”

He said rescue breathing continued as paramedics arrived on the scene and the girl was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where she went into respiratory arrest a second time.

“If it were not for the quick actions of response by Officer Nick Norcia, Officer Greg Gavan and Mr. Kevin Hyland, the results of this incident might have been different,” Mayor Donovan said. Councilman Joe Bossone also thanked and congratulated the three for their quick response.

