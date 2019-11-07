New Wawa with new jughandle proposed in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — A hearing on a new Wawa proposed for the southeast corner of Route 34 and Lakewood Road began Wednesday, Nov. 6, before the township Board of Zoning Adjustment.

The applicant, Wall 34 Developers LLC, is seeking approval of site plans and bulk variances for the convenience store and gasoline station at 1441 Lakewood Road. The hearing is to continue with more testimony at the board’s Jan. 8 meeting.

The plan calls for combining two properties into one 2.8-acre parcel. One, just under an acre, is the site former Harvest Exchange garden center, which closed down several years ago. The other property, 1.83 acres, is a right-of-way owned by the New Jersey Department of Transportation, which would be vacated. Years ago, that property was designated for an extension of Route 18, but the extension was never built.

The developers propose replacing, at their own expense, the existing jughandle on the corner with a new jughandle that would wind around the rear of the new Wawa. The entrance of the new jughandle, on Route 34 northbound, would be built 240 feet south of the existing entrance, and the exit would be 300 feet east of the existing exit on Lakewood Road.

