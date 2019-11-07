Incumbent council members re-elected

LAKE COMO — Incumbent council members Douglas E. Witte and Hawley Scull have been re-elected to serve additional three-year terms for the borough.

Council members Witte and Scull, who ran unopposed, received 208 and 190 votes respectively.

Results are preliminary until certified by the county board of elections.

Five votes were cast for the write-in candidate for the council.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.