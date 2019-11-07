Heights mayoralty won by Campion in a GOP sweep

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Borough Council President Christopher Campion claimed victory over incumbent Democrat Thomas O’Brien in Tuesday’s mayoral race, 744-728, leading a Republican sweep that included victories in the two council races.

Mayor O’Brien, who was seeking his second four-year term, conceded Wednesday morning, saying he will not challenge the outcome, despite the closeness of the unofficial vote tally issued by the Monmouth County Board of Elections. Late mail-in ballots and provisional ballots were still pending.

“I’m humbled by the confidence of the residents who came out to support me,” Mr. Campion said when the votes had been tallied. “I’m grateful for Mayor O’Brien and his service. He ran a great race, we had a great campaign, I respect him very much and I’m looking forward to picking up where he left off.”

Mr. O’Brien had been the sole Democrat in Spring Lake Heights borough government.

