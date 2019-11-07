Flag football fundraiser targets ALS

BRIELLE — A charitable organization with a competitive streak raised over $6,000 for ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis], also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, research on Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of borough residents gathered at Brielle Park to watch the Moms of Brielle [MOB] play flag football and support a family affected by the disease.

Ellen and Dennis Lafferty moved to Brielle with their four children this year. The Laffertys have summered in the area for 12 years and decided to make the Jersey Shore their home following Mr. Lafferty’s ALS diagnosis in October 2017.

“We moved to quaint little Brielle full-time in January,” Ms. Lafferty said. “And, instantly, everyone was just so wonderful and kind to us.

“We didn’t really tell everyone immediately [about Mr. Lafferty’s diagnosis],” she continued. “But the more people got to know us, they know my husband has ALS.”

The Moms of Brielle chose to aid their new neighbors after co-founder May Petracco, a friend of the Lafferty family, met them on Halloween night and determined to change the fundraiser’s mission. In previous years, proceeds from the game have gone to breast cancer awareness and research.

