Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center renovations complete

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough’s two-year-long renovation of the Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center and surrounding property is all but finished, following the repaving of the center’s parking lot last week.

“99.9 percent of the rehabilitation project is complete,” according to Business Administrator John Barrett, who said the parking lot will likely be re-striped in the next two weeks. The community center is located at 900 Ocean Road.

The project commenced in 2017, when the borough revamped the center’s interior. Changes included new flooring, remodeled bathrooms, kitchen facilities and a new heating and air conditioning system. Since beginning, Spring Lake Heights has spent over $500,000 upgrading the community center and its adjoining playground, according to Mr. Barrett. The project’s total cost has not been tabulated.

