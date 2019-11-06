Winners unofficial in Avon BOE election

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Unofficial results from the Monmouth County Board of Elections show that 273 write-in votes were counted in the Avon Board of Education race, as no candidates filed a petition of candidacy for the two available seats.

At least one write-in candidate, Lynn Belletier, launched a write-in campaign prior to the election.

While the results of the race are still not known, Ms. Belletier said, “It looks like myself and Christopher Devoy were the ones that were successfully chosen.”

“The county is going to be totaling all those [votes] up,” Borough Clerk Marc Freda said, adding that there were multiple write-ins and it will take some time for Monmouth County to release the official results of the election.

If elected, Ms. Belletier said she is “excited to put the hard work in to have the best results in the education for the kids of Avon School.”

“I was part of it for many years while my daughter was at the school, so I look forward to being back and working with the members of the board, the administration, the teachers and the parents of our community,” she said.

