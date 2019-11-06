Ocean Grove Chamber’s Christmas Trolley Tour will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. with a guided tour given by Ocean Grove local, Jack R. Green. The tours are 45 minutes and will take place on the hour.

Tours include pictures with Santa and light refreshments provided by Ocean Grove Bake Shoppe and Odyssey Coffee. The tours will board on the corner of Pilgrim Pathway and Main Ave.

Tickets for the Holiday Trolley Tour will be available online starting Nov. 1 at oceangrovenj.com and cost $25. Tickets are refundable up to the week before the event.