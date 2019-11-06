Manasquan hosts annual Autism MVP Walk

MANASQUAN — Participants in the fifth annual Autism MVP Walk gathered at Leggett’s Sand Bar on Sunday for a one-mile stroll on Manasquan’s boardwalk to raise awareness and money for autism-focused education.

“It’s a beautiful day for a great cause,” said Ted Curtin, president of the Autism MVP Foundation, before kicking off the walk.

The foundation is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization founded by Keith Green, after his son Gavin, now 13 years old, was diagnosed with autism just shy of his third birthday in 2009.

“My wife [Donna] and I found out through personal experience that there’s a shortage of autism-focused educators and therapists and we thought maybe [promoting education] is a unique and different approach that we can take.”

Mr. Green said he and his wife made an appointment with a neurologist because of concerns they had with Gavin, but they also “didn’t have a baseline.” He said he encourages parents to follow up with a doctor if they have any concerns that something may be wrong.

“Truth be told, sometimes as a parent you’re a little blind to it — either you don’t want to believe it or you’re just not sure,” he added.

