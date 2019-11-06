Halloween parade brings scares indoors

BELMAR — Due to the threat of rain, students at Belmar Elementary School had to bring their annual Halloween parade indoors. But that didn’t put a damper on the festivities.

Students from kindergarten to fourth grade paraded around the auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 31, while their parents looked on and snapped photos of the decades-old tradition at the school.

“For the kids, they have fond memories of looking back with their friends and parading around,” Sarah Wilton, principal of Belmar Elementary School said, adding that this is the first time in her 19 years that the parade had to be moved inside due to weather.

Some students dressed up in classic Halloween garb, with skeletons and ghouls walking around the halls of the elementary school. Other students, however, wanted to add a personal touch to their costumes choices this year.

Mia, a fourth-grader at the school, dressed as Freddie Mercury complete with a painted-on mustache, sunglasses and white sleeveless t-shirt. The outfit, which drew inspiration from what the singer wore during the 1985 Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England, was inspired by a lifelong love of Queen instilled by her grandmother.

“My grandmother got me and my cousins into them and last year my mom, right after we did the parade last year said “you know what you should be next year? Freddie Mercury’ and that is pretty much what we did,” Mia said.

Keeping with the 80’s theme, Nate, a third-grader, dressed as Marty McFly from the film series Back to the Future, complete with a cardboard DeLorean.

