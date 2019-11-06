What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with a magical horse drawn carriage ride in historic Ocean Grove.

The Christmas Horse Drawn Carriage Tour is back by popular demand on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. with tours on the hour. The tours will board at the corner of Central and Main avenues. Tickets are $25 and will be available online starting Nov. 1 at oceangrovenj.com.

Tickets are refundable up to the week before the event. The Ocean Grove Area Chamber of Commerce presents the event. For more information, call the Chamber Office at 732-774-1391.