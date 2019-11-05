Get Monmouth County election results from The Coast Star tonight

Republicans have kept their hold on the Belmar Borough Council with Election Day victories by incumbents James W. McCracken [910] and Thomas J. Carvelli [822] over Democrats Maggie McBride [638] and Cheryl Russo [626] and independent James Bean [315].
In Spring Lake Heights, longtime Democratic Mayor Thomas P. O’Brien [728] was trailing Republican Christopher Campion [744].
In Sea Girt, Mayor Ken Farrell [363] was locked in a tight race with write-in challenger Mark Clemmensen [360], an incumbent councilman who was also on the ballot unopposed for a one-year unexpired term, drawing 591 votes.
RESULTS [Apparent winners indicated in bold; unofficial numbers provided by the Monmouth County Board of Election, pending continued counting of mail-in ballots.]
AVON-BY-THE-SEA
Board of Commissioners [Three four-year terms]
John Magrini 311
Frank Gorman 266
Robert Mahon 281
Mary Lou Farmer 209
Edward Bonanno 356
BELMAR
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Tom Carvelli [Incumbent, GOP] 822
Jim McCraken [Incumbent, GOP] 910
Maggie McBride [Dem] 638
Cheryl Russo [Dem] 626
Jim Bean [Ind] 315
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Cherie Adams 822
Aileen Fahy 856
Antoinette Raucci 794
BRADLEY BEACH
Borough Council [Four three-year terms]
Harold Cotler [Incumbent] 275
Salvatore Galassetti 277
Norman Goldfarb [Incumbent] 249
William Psiuk 238
Randy Bonnell [Incumbent] 331
Alan Gubitosi 300
Tim Sexsmith 311
John Weber [Incumbent] 358
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Barbara Calucci [Incumbent]
Peggy Miranda [Incumbent]
Donald Warnet [Incumbent]
Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]
Dwight Gerdes [Inumbent]
BRIELLE
Mayor [Four-year term]
Thomas Nicol [Incumbent, GOP] 823
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Michael Gianforte [Incumbent, GOP] 850
Cort Gorham [Incumbent, GOP] 788
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Kurt Becker 565
David D’Amrosio . 376
Steven LaValva [Incumbent] 512
Fred Mihelic 241
Mark Stratton 193
LAKE COMO
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Hawley Scull [Incumbent, Dem] 190
Douglas E. Witte [Incumbent, Dem] 208
Board of Education [Three-year term]
Mary Lou Underhill [Incumbent]
MANASQUAN
Mayor [ Four-year term]
Edward Donovan [Incumbent, Dem] 928
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Sara Jane Millard [Dem] 549
Gregg Olivera [Incumbent, GOP] 898
Richard Read [Incumbent, Dem] 705
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Joseph Loffredo [Incumbent]
Thomas Pellegrino
Alfred Sorino [Incumbent]
Colin Warren [Incumbent]
SEA GIRT
Mayor [Four-year term]
Ken Farrell [Incumbent] 363
Mark Clemmensen [Write-in] 360
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Melissa Giegerich 497
Matthew Mastrorilli [Incumbent] 532
Borough Council [One-year unexpired term]
Mark Clemmensen [Incumbent] 486
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
John Lajewski
SPRING LAKE
Mayor [Four-year term]
Jennifer Naughton [Incumbent, Dem] 465
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Joseph Erbe [Incumbent, GOP] 552
David Frost [Incumbent, GOP] 539
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
John Clark
Matthew Palmer
James Worth [Incumbent]
Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]
Michael Moran [Incumbent]
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS
Mayor [Four-year term]
Christopher Campion [GOP] 659
Thomas O’Brien [Incumbent, Dem] 628
Borough Council Two three-year terms]
William Graetz [Incumbent, GOP] 749
Michael Milano [Dem] 524
Christopher Willms [Incumbent, GOP 719
Joseph York [Dem] 528
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
James Carey
Anne McGarry [Incumbent]
WALL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee [Two three-year seats]
Thomas Kingman [GOP] 3,221
William Mountford [Independent] 902
Kevin Orender [Incumbent, GOP] 3,729
Board of Education [Three three-year terms]
Ralph Addonizio [Incumbent]
Russell Gartz [Incumbent]
Joseph A. Hall Jr. [Incumbent]
Board of Education [Two-year unexpired term]
Andrew R. Krupa [Incumbent]
MOMOUTH COUNTY
Board of Chosen Freeholders [two three-year terms]
Thomas Arnone [Incumbent, GOP]
Dominick DiRocco [GOP]
Moira Nelson [Dem]
Michael Penna [Dem]
New Jersey State Assembly, 30th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]
Yasin Celik [Dem]
Steven Farkas [Dem]
Sean T. Kean [Incumbent, GOP]
Edward Thomson [Incumbent, GOP]
STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTION: Amending the state constitution to extend the current $250-per-year property tax deduction for home-owning veterans to veterans who live in continuing care communities, provided they have served in the military “in time of war, or other emergency” and were honorably discharged.
Yes
No