Get Monmouth County election results from The Coast Star tonight

    Star News Group Staff
    Republicans have kept their hold on the Belmar Borough Council with Election Day victories by incumbents James W. McCracken [910] and Thomas J. Carvelli [822] over Democrats Maggie McBride [638] and Cheryl Russo [626] and independent James Bean [315].

    In Spring Lake Heights, longtime Democratic Mayor Thomas P. O’Brien [728] was trailing Republican Christopher Campion [744].

    In Sea Girt, Mayor Ken Farrell [363] was locked in a tight race with write-in challenger Mark Clemmensen [360], an incumbent councilman who was also on the ballot unopposed for a one-year unexpired term, drawing 591 votes.

    RESULTS [Apparent winners indicated in bold; unofficial numbers provided by the Monmouth County Board of Election, pending continued counting of mail-in ballots.]

    AVON-BY-THE-SEA

    Board of Commissioners [Three four-year terms]

    John Magrini               311 
    Frank Gorman               266      
    Robert Mahon             281
    Mary Lou Farmer           209
    Edward Bonanno        356

    BELMAR 

    Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

    Tom Carvelli [Incumbent, GOP]    822
    Jim McCraken [Incumbent, GOP]  910
    Maggie McBride [Dem]                      638
    Cheryl Russo [Dem]                          626
    Jim Bean [Ind]                                 315

    Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

    Cherie Adams                           822
    Aileen Fahy                               856
    Antoinette Raucci                     794

    BRADLEY BEACH

    Borough Council [Four three-year terms]

    Harold Cotler [Incumbent]            275
    Salvatore Galassetti                     277
    Norman Goldfarb [Incumbent]      249
    William Psiuk                               238
    Randy Bonnell [Incumbent]          331
    Alan Gubitosi                               300
    Tim Sexsmith                              311
    John Weber [Incumbent]              358

    Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

    Barbara Calucci [Incumbent]
    Peggy Miranda [Incumbent]
    Donald Warnet [Incumbent]

    Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]

    Dwight Gerdes [Inumbent]

    BRIELLE

    Mayor [Four-year term]

    Thomas Nicol [Incumbent, GOP]                823

    Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

    Michael Gianforte [Incumbent, GOP]         850
    Cort Gorham [Incumbent, GOP]                 788

    Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

    Kurt Becker                                     565
    David D’Amrosio .                           376
    Steven LaValva [Incumbent]         512
    Fred Mihelic                                      241
    Mark Stratton                                   193

    LAKE COMO

    Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

    Hawley Scull [Incumbent, Dem]         190
    Douglas E. Witte [Incumbent, Dem]   208

    Board of Education [Three-year term]

    Mary Lou Underhill [Incumbent]

    MANASQUAN

    Mayor [ Four-year term]

    Edward Donovan [Incumbent, Dem]        928

    Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

    Sara Jane Millard [Dem]                                    549
    Gregg Olivera [Incumbent, GOP]                   898
    Richard Read [Incumbent, Dem]                   705

    Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

    Joseph Loffredo [Incumbent]
    Thomas Pellegrino
    Alfred Sorino [Incumbent]
    Colin Warren [Incumbent]

    SEA GIRT

    Mayor [Four-year term]

    Ken Farrell [Incumbent]                      363
    Mark Clemmensen [Write-in]               360

    Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

    Melissa Giegerich                              497
    Matthew Mastrorilli [Incumbent]     532

    Borough Council [One-year unexpired term]

    Mark Clemmensen [Incumbent]       486

    Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

    John Lajewski 

    SPRING LAKE

    Mayor [Four-year term]

    Jennifer Naughton [Incumbent, Dem]         465

    Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

    Joseph Erbe [Incumbent, GOP]                    552
    David Frost [Incumbent, GOP]                     539

    Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

    John Clark
    Matthew Palmer
    James Worth [Incumbent]
    Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]
    Michael Moran [Incumbent]

    SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS

    Mayor [Four-year term]

    Christopher Campion [GOP]                    659
    Thomas O’Brien [Incumbent, Dem]         628

    Borough Council Two three-year terms]

    William Graetz [Incumbent, GOP]           749
    Michael Milano [Dem]                                 524
    Christopher Willms [Incumbent, GOP      719
    Joseph York [Dem]                                     528

    Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

    James Carey
    Anne McGarry [Incumbent]

    WALL TOWNSHIP

    Township Committee [Two three-year seats]

    Thomas Kingman [GOP]                         3,221
    William Mountford [Independent]                   902
    Kevin Orender [Incumbent, GOP]          3,729     

    Board of Education [Three three-year terms]

    Ralph Addonizio [Incumbent]
    Russell Gartz [Incumbent]
    Joseph A. Hall Jr. [Incumbent]

    Board of Education [Two-year unexpired term]

    Andrew R. Krupa [Incumbent]

    MOMOUTH COUNTY

    Board of Chosen Freeholders [two three-year terms]

    Thomas Arnone [Incumbent, GOP]
    Dominick DiRocco [GOP]
    Moira Nelson [Dem]
    Michael Penna [Dem]

    New Jersey State Assembly, 30th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]

    Yasin Celik [Dem]
    Steven Farkas [Dem]
    Sean T. Kean [Incumbent, GOP]
    Edward Thomson [Incumbent, GOP]

    STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTION: Amending the state constitution to extend the current $250-per-year property tax deduction for home-owning veterans to veterans who live in continuing care communities, provided they have served in the military “in time of war, or other emergency” and were honorably discharged.

    Yes
    No

     