Get Monmouth County election results from The Coast Star tonight

Republicans have kept their hold on the Belmar Borough Council with Election Day victories by incumbents James W. McCracken [910] and Thomas J. Carvelli [822] over Democrats Maggie McBride [638] and Cheryl Russo [626] and independent James Bean [315].

In Spring Lake Heights, longtime Democratic Mayor Thomas P. O’Brien [728] was trailing Republican Christopher Campion [744].

In Sea Girt, Mayor Ken Farrell [363] was locked in a tight race with write-in challenger Mark Clemmensen [360], an incumbent councilman who was also on the ballot unopposed for a one-year unexpired term, drawing 591 votes.

RESULTS [Apparent winners indicated in bold; unofficial numbers provided by the Monmouth County Board of Election, pending continued counting of mail-in ballots.]

AVON-BY-THE-SEA

Board of Commissioners [Three four-year terms]



John Magrini 311

Frank Gorman 266

Robert Mahon 281

Mary Lou Farmer 209

Edward Bonanno 356

BELMAR

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]



Tom Carvelli [Incumbent, GOP] 822

Jim McCraken [Incumbent, GOP] 910

Maggie McBride [Dem] 638

Cheryl Russo [Dem] 626

Jim Bean [Ind] 315



Board of Education [Three three-year terms]



Cherie Adams 822

Aileen Fahy 856

Antoinette Raucci 794



BRADLEY BEACH



Borough Council [Four three-year terms]

Harold Cotler [Incumbent] 275

Salvatore Galassetti 277

Norman Goldfarb [Incumbent] 249

William Psiuk 238

Randy Bonnell [Incumbent] 331

Alan Gubitosi 300

Tim Sexsmith 311

John Weber [Incumbent] 358

Board of Education [Three three-year terms]



Barbara Calucci [Incumbent]

Peggy Miranda [Incumbent]

Donald Warnet [Incumbent]

Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]



Dwight Gerdes [Inumbent]

BRIELLE

Mayor [Four-year term]



Thomas Nicol [Incumbent, GOP] 823

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]



Michael Gianforte [Incumbent, GOP] 850

Cort Gorham [Incumbent, GOP] 788



Board of Education [Three three-year terms]



Kurt Becker 565

David D’Amrosio . 376

Steven LaValva [Incumbent] 512

Fred Mihelic 241

Mark Stratton 193

LAKE COMO

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]



Hawley Scull [Incumbent, Dem] 190

Douglas E. Witte [Incumbent, Dem] 208

Board of Education [Three-year term]



Mary Lou Underhill [Incumbent]

MANASQUAN



Mayor [ Four-year term]



Edward Donovan [Incumbent, Dem] 928



Borough Council [Two three-year terms]



Sara Jane Millard [Dem] 549

Gregg Olivera [Incumbent, GOP] 898

Richard Read [Incumbent, Dem] 705

Board of Education [Three three-year terms]



Joseph Loffredo [Incumbent]

Thomas Pellegrino

Alfred Sorino [Incumbent]

Colin Warren [Incumbent]

SEA GIRT

Mayor [Four-year term]



Ken Farrell [Incumbent] 363

Mark Clemmensen [Write-in] 360



Borough Council [Two three-year terms]



Melissa Giegerich 497

Matthew Mastrorilli [Incumbent] 532

Borough Council [One-year unexpired term]



Mark Clemmensen [Incumbent] 486

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]



John Lajewski

SPRING LAKE

Mayor [Four-year term]



Jennifer Naughton [Incumbent, Dem] 465

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]



Joseph Erbe [Incumbent, GOP] 552

David Frost [Incumbent, GOP] 539



Board of Education [Two three-year terms]



John Clark

Matthew Palmer

James Worth [Incumbent]

Board of Education [One-year unexpired term]

Michael Moran [Incumbent]

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS

Mayor [Four-year term]



Christopher Campion [GOP] 659

Thomas O’Brien [Incumbent, Dem] 628

Borough Council Two three-year terms]



William Graetz [Incumbent, GOP] 749

Michael Milano [Dem] 524

Christopher Willms [Incumbent, GOP 719

Joseph York [Dem] 528

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]



James Carey

Anne McGarry [Incumbent]

WALL TOWNSHIP



Township Committee [Two three-year seats]



Thomas Kingman [GOP] 3,221

William Mountford [Independent] 902

Kevin Orender [Incumbent, GOP] 3,729



Board of Education [Three three-year terms]



Ralph Addonizio [Incumbent]

Russell Gartz [Incumbent]

Joseph A. Hall Jr. [Incumbent]



Board of Education [Two-year unexpired term]



Andrew R. Krupa [Incumbent]



MOMOUTH COUNTY



Board of Chosen Freeholders [two three-year terms]



Thomas Arnone [Incumbent, GOP]

Dominick DiRocco [GOP]

Moira Nelson [Dem]

Michael Penna [Dem]

New Jersey State Assembly, 30th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]



Yasin Celik [Dem]

Steven Farkas [Dem]

Sean T. Kean [Incumbent, GOP]

Edward Thomson [Incumbent, GOP]

STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTION: Amending the state constitution to extend the current $250-per-year property tax deduction for home-owning veterans to veterans who live in continuing care communities, provided they have served in the military “in time of war, or other emergency” and were honorably discharged.



Yes

No