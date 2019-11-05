Ocean County election results from The Ocean Star

The Point Pleasant Beach Republicans for Change ticket swept Tuesday’s borough elections, led by Paul Kanitra’s 1,101 to 300 defeat of Democrat Lawrence Dooley. Come January, Mr. Kanitra will be joined on the dais by his running mates, Arlene Testa and Doug Vitale, who won the two council races.
Brick Township Democrats swept all four council seats with the re-election of three incumbents, while Councilman James Fozman lost his re-election bid. Council President Andrea Zapcic, Vice President Lisa Crate and Councilman Arthur Halloran were all re-elected. They are joined by Democratic challenger Vincent Minichino, who defeated Councilman Fozman, bringing the Brick Township Council completely under Democratic control and the mayorship under Mayor John Ducey.
In Point Pleasant, Republicans Joseph Furmato Jr., an incumbent, and Charlene Archer defeated their Democratic opponents for the two borough council seats on the ballot.
Board of Education members Diane Peterson and Jacquelyn Wieland were re-elected.
In Bay Head, GOP incumbents secured new terms Tuesday evening, with a new councilwoman ready to join the dais this January.
During January’s reorganization meeting, Mayor William Curtis will be sworn in for a fourth term, while Councilman Doug Lyons will be sworn in for a third. Holly MacPherson will begin her first term on the council.
Bay Head Board of Education members Shannon Curtis and Barry Pearce were both re-elected.
RESULTS [Apparent winners indicated in bold. Results from the Ocean County Clerk are unofficial, pending final counting of provisional and mail-in ballots.]
BAY HEAD
Mayor [One four-year term]
William Curtis [Incumbent, GOP] 273
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Doug Lyons [Incumbent, GOP] 271
Holly MacPherson [GOP] 252
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
Shannon Curtis [Incumbent] 196
Barry Pearce [Incumbent] 201
BRICK TOWNSHIP
Borough Council [Four three-year terms]
Andrea Zapcic [Incumbent, Dem] 8,332
Lisa Crate [Incumbent, Dem] 7,994
Arthur Halloran [Incumbent, Dem] 7,948
Vincent Minichino [Dem] 7,812
Jim Fozman [Incumbent, GOP] 6,310
Vicki Chadwick [GOP] 6,976
Max Flores [ GOP] 6,718
Neil Napolitano [GOP] 6,646
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
Melita Gagliardi [Incumbent] 3,900
Daisy Haffner [Incumbent] 3,853
Joseph Aulisi Jr. 3,521
John Barton 3,465
Rob Canfield 2,588
Cassidy Busa 1,805
LAVALLETTE
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Robert Lamb [Incumbent, GOP] 513
Michael Stogdill [Incumbent, GOP] 515
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
William Beaver [Independent] 138
Jarrod Grasso [Nonpartisan] 333
MANTOLOKING
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Lynn O’Mealia [GOP]
D’Arcy Rohan Green [GOP]
POINT PLEASANT BEACH
Mayor [One four-year term]
Paul Kanitra [Incumbent councilman, GOP] 1,101
Lawrence Dooley [Democrat] 300
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Arlene Testa [GOP] 1,096
Doug Vitale [GOP] 1,064
Ernest Geiger [Democrat] 389
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
Joyce Popaca [Incumbent] 770
Sherry Finn [Nonpartisan] 815
POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Borough Council [Two three-year terms]
Joseph Furmato Jr. [Incumbent, GOP] 2,206
Charlene Archer [GOP] 2,138
Derek Reichenbecher [Dem] 1,048
Mary Sadankas [Dem] 1,081
Board of Education [Two three-year terms]
Diane Peterson [Incumbent] 1,930
Jacquelyn Wieland [Incumbent] 1,902
OCEAN COUNTY
Board of Chosen Freeholders [Two three-year terms]
John P. “Jack” Kelly [Incumbent, GOP] 71,038
Virginia Haines [Incumbent GOP] 70,744
Jean Czarkowski [Dem] 35,721
David T. Wright [Dem] 35,144
Daniel Valentine [Libertarian] 2,067
Sheriff [Three year-term]
Michael Mastronardy [Incumbent GOP] 77, 220
Gene Davis [Dem] 33,163
STATE
New Jersey State Assembly
10th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]
Gregory McGuckin [Incumbent GOP] 29,543
John Catalano [GOP] 28,731
Eileen Della Volle [Dem] 17,229
Erin Wheeler [Dem] 16,932
Vincent Barrella [Independent] 779
Ian Holmes [Independent] 628
New Jersey State Assembly
30th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]
Point Pleasant Borough results
Edward H. Thomson [Incumbent, GOP] 7,943
Sean T. Kean [Incumbent, GOP] 8,256
Steven Farkas [Dem] 2,596
Yasin “Jason” Celik [Dem] 2,385
Hank Schroeder [Independent] 220
STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTION: Amending the state constitution to extend the current $250-per-year property tax deduction for home-owning veterans to veterans who live in continuing care communities, provided they have served in the military “in time of war, or other emergency” and were honorably discharged.
Yes 71,101
No 30,991
COUNTY BALLOT QUESTION: Shall the Ocean County Natural Lands Fund, which was approved and established by referendum in 1997 be expanded to permit use of the Trust Fund not only for open space preservation purposes and farmland preservation purposes, but also allow for the acquisition, development and maintenance of lands for recreational and Historic preservation purposes?
Yes 55,642
No 44,883
LOCAL BALLOT QUESTION: The Board of Education of the Borough of Lavallette in the County of Ocean, New Jersey is authorized: (a) to undertake various renovations, alterations, improvements and upgrades at the Lavallette Elementary School, including acquisition and installation of fixtures, equipment and sitework; (b) to appropriate $2,200,000 for such purposes; and (c) to issue bonds of the school district to finance project in the principal amount of $2,200,000.
The final eligible costs of the projects approved by the Commissioner of Education are $2,200,000. This project includes $0 for school facility construction elements in addition to the facilities efficiency standards developed by the Commissioner of Education or not otherwise eligible for State support pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:7G-5(g). The State debt service aid percentage will equal 40% of the annual debt service due with respect to the final eligible costs of the project. The Board of Education is authorized to transfer funds among the projects approved at this election.
Yes 392
No 206