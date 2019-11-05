Get Ocean County election results from The Ocean Star tonight

Voters in Ocean County boroughs and townships will go to the polls Tuesday to elect local mayors, and members of borough councils or township committees, as well as boards of education. Results will be posted here as they become available tonight.

RESULTS [Winners will be indicated in bold]

BAY HEAD

Mayor [Four-year term]

William Curtis [Incumbent, GOP]

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Doug Lyons [Incumbent, GOP]

Holly MacPherson [GOP]

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

Shannon Curtis [Incumbent]

Barry Pearce [Incumbent]

BRICK TOWNSHIP

Borough Council [Four three-year terms]

Andrea Zapcic [Incumbent, Dem]

Lisa Crate [Incumbent, Dem]

Jim Fozman [Incumbent, GOP]

Arthur Halloran [Incumbent, GOP]

Vincent Minichino [Dem]

Vicki Chadwick [GOP]

Max Flores [ GOP]

Neil Napolitano [GOP]

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

Melita Gagliardi [Incumbent]

Daisy Haffner [Incumbent]

Joseph Aulisi

John Barton

Rob Canfield

Cassidy Busa

LAVALLETTE

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Robert Lamb [Incumbent, GOP]

Michael Stogdill [Incumbent, GOP]

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

William Beaver [Independent]

Jarrod Grasso [Nonpartisan]

MANTOLOKING

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Lynn O’Mealia [GOP]

D’Arcy Rohan Green [GOP]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Mayor [Four-year term]

Paul Kanitra [Incumbent councilman, GOP]

Lawrence Dooley [Democrat]

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Arlene Testa [GOP]

Doug Vitale [GOP]

Ernest Geiger [Democrat]

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

Joyce Popaca [Incumbent]

Sherry Finn [Nonpartisan]

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH

Borough Council [Two three-year terms]

Joseph Furmato Jr. [Incumbent, GOP]

Charlene Archer [GOP]

Derek Reichenbecher [Dem]

Mary Sadankas [Dem]

Board of Education [Two three-year terms]

Diane Peterson [Incumbent]

Jacquelyn Wieland [Incumbent]

OCEAN COUNTY

Board of Chosen Freeholders [Two three-year terms]

John P. “Jack” Kelly [Incumbent, GOP]

Virginia Haines [Incumbent GOP]

Jean Czarkowski [Dem]

David T. Wright [Dem]

Daniel Valentine [Libertarian]

SHERIFF [Three year-term]

Michael Mastronardy [Incumbent GOP]

Gene Davis [Dem]

New Jersey State Assembly, 10th Legislative District [Two two-year terms]

Gregory McGuckin [Incumbent GOP]

John Catalano [GOP]

Eileen Della Volle [Dem]

Erin Wheeler [Dem]

Vincent Barrella [Independent]

Ian Holmes [Independent]

New Jersey State Assembly, 30th Legislative District [Two two-year terms] [Point Pleasant Borough voters]

Edward H. Thomson [Incumbent, GOP]

Sean T. Kean [Incumbent, GOP]

Steven Farkas [Dem]

Yasin “Jason” Celik [Dem]

Hank Schroeder [Independent]

STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTION: Amending the state constitution to extend the current $250-per-year property tax deduction for home-owning veterans to veterans who live in continuing care communities, provided they have served in the military “in time of war, or other emergency” and were honorably discharged

Yes

No

COUNTY BALLOT QUESTION: Shall the Ocean County Natural Lands Fund, which was approved and established by referendum in 1997 be expanded to permit use of the Trust Fund not only for open space preservation purposes and farmland preservation purposes, but also allow for the acquisition, development and maintenance of lands for recreational and Historic preservation purposes?

Yes

No