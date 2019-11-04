Windstorm collapsed building, blew RV 20 feet at Monmouth airport

WALL TOWNSHIP — A severe windstorm severely damaged buildings and vehicles at Monmouth Executive Airport early last Friday.

A large debris field, including roofing material and new tires, stretched about 200 yards from the top of a hill on the airport campus down to the entrance at 1717 Route 34, following the Nov. 1 storm.

“I’ve never seen damage like that, not even in hurricanes,” Wall Township Construction Official Robert Torrance said. No injuries were reported.

The Triple C Tires building was extensively damaged, with one roof portion blown off, another roof portion that collapsed inside the building, and a portion of an exterior wall collapsed, Mr. Torrance said.

“That building was quite heavily built, with heavy wood that got lifted” and blown out, he said.

Mr. Torrance said the tire company was expected to apply for a demolition permit for the building, and crews were working Monday to salvage undamaged equipment and tires.

At a second commercial building, rubberized roofing material and plywood sheathing was blown off and an interior wall shifted, Mr. Torrance said.

Nearby, a parked fifth-wheel recreational vehicle was “blown away” and severely damaged, he said.

“It was blown about 20 feet from where it started,” according to fire department reports, Mr. Torrance said.

Airport representatives could not be reached for comment Monday about the extent of the damage.

Numerous utility poles near the airport were downed or left leaning after the storm, causing a long stretch of Route 34 in the township to be shut to traffic Friday as crews from Jersey Central Power & Light [JCP&L], Verizon and the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] worked to repair the damage, police said.

The northbound lanes of Route 34 reopened to traffic on Friday evening, and the southbound lanes reopened to traffic around 1 p.m. on Saturday, police Lt. Michael Hurden said.

Downed trees also shut a portion of Belmar Boulevard, but it was cleared and reopened to traffic later Friday morning.

