Raymond C. Ruffini

By
Star News Group Staff
-
25 views

Raymond C. Ruffini, 57, of Point Pleasant, passed away after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer on Oct. 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He grew up in Saddle Brook, where he graduated high school. After marrying, he lived in Hasbrouck Heights before moving to Point Pleasant where he raised