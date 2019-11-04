Irish American Cultural Institute marks independence

BELMAR — The Irish American Cultural Institute Jersey Shore Chapter [IACI-JS] hosted its Symposium at the Shore on Saturday discussing the events that took place in Ireland between 1913 and 1923.

The presentation, titled “Ireland 1913 to 1923: A Decade in a Day,” was held at the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh and featured speakers Christine Kinealy, Maureen Dunphy Brady, Henry McNally, Conor McNamara, Cormac O’Malley and Mícheál Ó Máille with opening remarks delivered by Seán Ó hAodha, deputy consul general of Ireland in New York.

“One of our wonderful historians, Henry McNally, came up with the idea and we liked it so much we put the effort in to put the program together,” said Dr. Peter Halas, board member and chairman of IACI-JS, and chairman of the event. “Our panel of speakers are noted historians, lecturers and authors and we have a wonderful turnout from the community of people who are interested in Irish history.”

“This event corresponds with the Irish government’s declaration of this 10-year period as the Decade of Centenaries,” Dr. Halas said.

The current 10-year span [2013 to 2023] was declared The Decade of Centenaries by the Irish government to highlight the events that occurred a century ago, including the Easter Rising, election of 1918, the Irish War of Independence and other events that led to Ireland’s independence.

