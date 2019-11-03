Brick first responders rescue injured man from water at marina

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township first responders rescued an injured man from the water on Friday night at Comstock Marina on Princeton Avenue.

The Laurelton Fire Company and Brick District One Dive Team responded to the marina around 11 p.m, according to a press release issued by the fire company.

The man “was between the dock and a boat and was struggling to stay above water due to injuries and hypothermia,” the press release states.

Two fire chiefs from Districts One and Two arrived at the marina and saw the man in distress in the water at the end of the dock. According to the fire company, the two chiefs laid down across the dock and boat platform to grab the man and keep his head above water as they waited for backup to arrive.

Another chief and two officers from Brick Township Police Department arrived and helped with the rescue.

“A rope was slung around the patient’s torso and the five responders were able to lift the subject out of the water and into the boat,” the release said.

Additional first responders, including fire units, dive teams and Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services [EMS] arrived on the scene. The release states that “EMS took over patient care and provided transport to a hospital.”

The fire company also stated that the fire and dive units confirmed that the unidentified man was the only person in the water.

