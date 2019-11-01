Woman charged with murder of fiance released pending trial

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Superior Court judge ruled Friday that Ciara Williams, the township woman charged with the murder of her fiance, Dennis Power, would be released pending trial.

The ruling by Judge Wendel E. Daniels went against the recommendation of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and that of her public safety assessment [PSA] by pretrial services and her charge, murder in the first degree, which carries a presumption of pretrial detention. However, Judge Daniels ultimately ruled for Ms. Williams to be released pending trial.

Judge Daniels said that Ms. Williams is not a risk to her community, given the domestic nature of the charge and that she and Mr. Power had a tumultuous past relationship.

He also said he took into consideration that it appears that Ms. Williams was not the “initial aggressor” as shown by video evidence and the clear bruising on Ms. Williams’ face the day of her arrest. Furthermore, Judge Daniels said the court recognized that Ms. Williams drove Mr. Power to the hospital immediately after the altercation, and voluntarily turned herself in to police.

As the judge began reading his decision, family members of Mr. Power stormed out of the courtroom and could be heard shouting in the hallways.

Ms. Williams’ will next appear in court in December before Judge Linda Baxter, Judge Daniels said.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.