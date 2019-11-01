Trunk or Treat a Halloween hit in Bay Head

BAY HEAD — Trick-or-treat came early for the young ghouls, goblins, witches and other spirits of the borough as they haunted the parking lot at Bay Head Elementary School Wednesday to enjoy an evening of some spooktacular fun.
Despite some wet weather Oct. 30, Bay Head Elementary School’s First Annual Trunk or Treat brought together ghostbusters, superheroes, fairies, princesses and more to enjoy an evening of munching on delicious treats, listening to holiday themed music and visiting the more than a dozen decorative trunks taking part in the event.
“It exceeded our expectations. For our first time doing it we kind of just put it together and were hoping for the best but it really exceeded our expectations, even in the rain,” Principal Frank Camardo said.
“I am floored with how awesome it turned out. The kids are having a great time and I think it’s a great thing for the community so I am very happy about the turnout.”
Dozens of teachers, parents and school community members decorated the trunks of their cars with a wide array of themes and other holiday décor.
