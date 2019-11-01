Power problems cause early dismissal at Wall High School

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall High School had an early dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Friday because of intermittent electrical outages at the school.

Principal Rosaleen A. Sirchio sent email notices about the early dismissal to parents at 10:30 a.m., stating that bus transportation services would be provided. Athletic practices and games were to take place at the regularly scheduled times.

The outages happened when an electrical line to the building stopped operating at full power, apparently due to the windstorm early Friday, school board President Ralph Addonizio said.

He said the problem caused a slight burning smell, and township fire companies were called to check it out.

Glendola Fire Co. Capt. Chris Rosenfeld said no fire was found in their examination of the building.

The odor appeared to come from a lighting ballast, district Business Administrator Brian Smyth said.

The school operated on a generator during the morning, but the intermittent outages caused school officials to limit classes to a half-day, he said.

