Point Boro Trick or Trunk draws record crowd

POINT PLEASANT — Halloween spirit was on full display Tuesday evening as the annual Trick or Trunk event presented by the Point Pleasant Police Department’s Community Watch drew its largest attendance ever, despite the rainy weather.

Thousands of the borough’s youngest packed the parking lot of borough hall Oct. 29 to take part in the annual Halloween tradition, enjoying an evening of tasty treats, spooky games, con- tests, decorative trunks and more fun.

This year’s event featured added activities since many staples usually seen as part of the Halloween Parade hosted by the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce took place during Trick or Trunk due to cancellation of the 39th annual parade Sunday due to inclement weather.

“We got a little scared with the rain but the Halloween spirits are with us tonight,” Mary Jane Bavais, resident coordinator of Community Watch, said.

“It is definitely the biggest turnout and everybody seems happy. We did the costume contest with the chamber … the mayor and council giving out the pumpkins is the best, everybody loves them so we are all having a good time.”

