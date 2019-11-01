Mustangs hold off Howell, Boro crushes Manchester

Friday, Nov. 1

Point Beach 31 — Pennington 20

The Point Beach football team defeated Pennington on the road, Friday, Nov. 1.

The Garnet Gulls end the regular season 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the National division, having beaten Keansburg and Keyport twice each. Beach currently sits 11th in the NJSIAA South Jersey Group II United Power Rankings.

The playoffs begin next week on Friday, Nov. 9.

Point Boro 41 — Manchester 20

The Point Boro football team knew exactly what it was playing for in 41-20 victory on Friday. Nov. 1.

Coming into the game pegged as the No. 16 seed in the NJSIAA South Jersey Group II United Power Rankings, the Panthers defense forced four turnovers while the offense accumulated 418.5 yards. Sophomore quarterback Charlie Vitale and junior running back Nick Tuzzolino represented well by leading the offense.

Vitale carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards and a game-high three touchdowns. He also completed 5-of-10 passes for 78 yards, including a 18-yard pass to senior Sam Young. Tuzzolino earned a game-high 130.5 yards on the ground and one touchdown off of six carries.

Senior Colby Biggs made his Senior Night a little more special with 14 carries for 121 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown.

Senior Thomas Bamburak, Senior Cody Sullivan, junior Patrick Frawley and junior Nick Rembimbas all led the defense. Vitale picked off the only interception of the night night.

Boro finished the regular season 3-5 and 2-4 in the Patriot division. The Panthers win puts them in a good spot to earn a seed in the state tournament next Friday, Nov. 9.

Brick Memorial 16 — Howell 13

The Mustangs defense held the Rebels to just field goal attempt in the final minute after a costly turnover could have handed Brick Memorial its eighth loss of the season. But just as the Mustangs held their breath on the attempt, the Rebels kicker sent it left and gave Brick Memorial football the 16-13 Senior Night win.

Before the dramatic ending, Memorial took control of the game early with a 38-yard touchdown run on the second down of the Mustangs first drive of the game from T.J. McArthur, 6-0.

After missing an extra point and a field goal, Ryan McCombs made a 28-yard catch on the sideline to put his team in scoring position and then nailed the 23-yard field goal, regaining the lead right before the half 9-6.

Starting the second quarter in the same fashion, Ahki Barksdale score his own touchdown, a 68-yarder, to give the Mustangs a 16-6 cushion. The Rebels came within three points after a blocked punt turned into a touchdown, 16-13.

The Mustangs won their second game of the season in the final game of the year and are now 2-7. They did not make the playoffs but will still have a consolation game.

Middletown South 28 — Brick Township 7

Trailing 21-0 heading into the final quarter, Anthony Prato found Val Grigorian for the 11-yard score to avoid the shutout in the final regular season game of the year.

Heading into the matchup the Dragons were sitting in the No. 14 spot in the South Jersey Group IV rankings. The loss may keep Brick out of the playoffs as the first 16 seeds advance to the state tournament.

If Brick does not make the playoffs, they will play a consolation game as a 3-5 team.