Monster Dash haunts Point Beach boardwalk

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The tenth annual Monster Dash drew hundreds of runners decked out in their Halloween costumes to Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Saturday to raise funds for the Point Pleasant First Aid and Emergency Squad.

After the event was cancelled last year due to flooding from storms, the skies cleared Saturday for a beautiful race day on the boards.

Jonathan Miller has been organizing the race since its inception to help raise funds for equipment needed by the squad to continue its operations, he said on Saturday.Oct. 26.

“This is our tenth year, and all the proceeds go to operations of the squad,” Mr. Miller, said.

“We’re volunteers so we basically rely on donations to be operational.”

The Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad is an all-volunteer, nonprofit that has provided emergency medical services for free, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year since 1929. The volunteers serve in Point Pleasant Beach, Bay Head and Mantoloking.

